Merkel Gets Moderna As Second Jab After AstraZeneca First Dose

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Merkel gets Moderna as second jab after AstraZeneca first dose

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities then recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

