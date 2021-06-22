Merkel gets Moderna as second jab after AstraZeneca first dose

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities then recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.