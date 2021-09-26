Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The secretary general of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU expressed disappointment with exit polls showing her conservative alliance in second place with around 24-25 percent of the vote after Sunday's general election.

"The losses are bitter compared to the last election" in 2017, when the CDU-CSU scored more than 30 percent, Paul Ziemiak told reporters.