Messi Starts Barca Clash Against Inter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Messi starts Barca clash against Inter

Barcelona, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi will make his second start of the season for Barcelona after being selected for Wednesday's Champions League group game against Inter Milan.

Messi had to come off at half-time against Villarreal last week with a thigh strain but, after missing Barca's win over Getafe on Saturday, the Argentine was back in the starting line-up against Inter.

He was picked in a front three alongside Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann at Camp Nou while Nelson Semedo filled in at left-back, with Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo both out injured.

Ousmane Dembele, who has only played twice this season, was deemed fit enough to make the bench after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Messi's return will be particularly welcome for Ernesto Valverde's team, who have won only four of their first seven games in La Liga.

In the Champions League, Barca drew their opening Group F game 0-0 away to Borussia Dortmund.

