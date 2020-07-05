UrduPoint.com
Mexico Becomes Fifth-hardest Hit Country In Pandemic, Surpassing France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Mexico becomes fifth-hardest hit country in pandemic, surpassing France

Mexico City, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 30,366 Saturday, propelling it past France to become the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.

"As of today, 30,366 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the laboratory have died," Jose Luis Alomia, national director of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, told a press conference.

The US remains the hardest-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil, Britain and Italy, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

