Migrant Whose Daughter Died Slams 'cruelty' Of US Detention

Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Migrant whose daughter died slams 'cruelty' of US detention

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A Guatemalan woman whose infant daughter died after being held by US immigration authorities denounced the "cruelty" of the country's migrant detention centers on Wednesday.

Yazmin Juarez spoke out at "kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border," a congressional hearing staged amid a series of scandals over poor conditions suffered by detained migrants that has rocked Washington.

"If today I can make a change, if I can make a difference by telling you what is happening with the ICE detentions, the cruelty.

.. it is extremely unfair," a tearful Juarez told reporters before the hearing, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Juarez said she fled to the United States last year with her 19-month-old Mariee "because I feared for our lives in Guatemala."She crossed the border and claimed asylum but says she and Mariee were "locked in a freezing cold cage for a few days," then moved to an ICE detention center, when her daughter became ill.

"I begged the doctors and medical staff to give her the care I knew she needed but they didn't," Juarez said.

