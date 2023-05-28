UrduPoint.com

Milestones In Erdogan's Two-decade Rule Of Turkiya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Milestones in Erdogan's two-decade rule of Turkiya

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics since his Islamic-rooted AKP party swept to power two decades ago.

Here are the main milestones from his years of transformative rule.

- 2002: rise of the AKP - Just a year after it is founded, the AKP scores a crushing victory in November 2002 polls.

The election ends years of political instability but sets off alarm bells in the secular establishment and the army.

Former Istanbul mayor Erdogan becomes prime minister in March 2003. Fellow AKP co-founder, former foreign minister Abdullah Gul, becomes president in 2007.

- 2005: EU accession talks - Ankara adopts a range of liberal policies -- including lifting a ban on Kurdish-language broadcasts and abolishing the death penalty -- that open the door to formal talks on joining the European Union in October 2005.

The process soon stalls, however, due to lukewarm support for Ankara's membership from key European powers such as France and Germany.

- 2013: anti-Erdogan protests - In May 2013 security forces crack down on demonstrators who rally against government plans to mow down a park near Istanbul's Taksim Square.

The repression sparks nationwide demonstrations against Erdogan but peters out after a month.

He is elected president in August 2014 with 52 percent of the vote, in the first presidential election held by universal suffrage.

- 2015: peace with Kurds collapses - In July 2015, a ceasefire between the state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) collapses, reviving a separatist insurgency that has left more than 40,000 people dead since 1984.

The mainly Kurdish southeast sees months of heavy fighting.

Turkey is also the target of several attacks blamed on the Islamic State militant group based across the border in Syria.

- 2016: purges after failed coup - Renegade soldiers attempt a coup in July 2016 but it is swiftly crushed.

Erdogan blames the uprising on exiled US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and his movement.

In an unprecedented crackdown that further sets back Turkey's EU membership ambitions, tens of thousands of people are arrested, more than 140,000 fired or suspended from their jobs and nearly 3,000 sentenced to life in jail.

- 2018: super-presidency - In June 2018, Erdogan wins sweeping powers in a new presidential poll held after a referendum that dramatically boosted his powers.

His AKP also holds on to its majority in parliament but loses control of big cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

- 2020: US sanctions - Ties with the United States are strained over Turkiya's controversial purchase of a Russian air defence system.

After multiple threats, Washington suspends Ankara's involvement in the F-35 joint strike fighter programme and sanctions Turkey's defence sector.

- 2022: inflation crisis, Ukraine - Inflation soars to 85.5 percent in October 2022 and the lira loses half its value as the Turkish economy goes from boom to bust.

Erdogan is widely criticised for his handling of the crisis but wins praise for his response to the war in Ukraine.

Using his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, he tries but fails to negotiate a truce. But he does manage, with the United Nations, to convince Russia to end its blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

- 2023: devastating quake - On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake causes massive destruction in southeast Turkiya, killing more than 50,000 people.

The slow response of the Turkish state and the continuing economic crisis leave Erdogan fighting for his political life in May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

But longtime opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu trails him by almost five percentage points in the first round of voting.

Erdogan goes into the May 28 runoff as the favourite.

Related Topics

Election Dead Inflation Crisis Earthquake Prime Minister Army United Nations Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Parliament Vote Jail France European Union Germany Ankara Istanbul Lira United States Tayyip Erdogan February March May June July August October November Border 2016 2015 2018 2020 Muslim From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

8 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

9 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

10 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.