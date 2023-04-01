UrduPoint.com

Mine Blast Kills Child, Injures 3 Others In S. Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Mine blast kills child, injures 3 others in S. Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN,April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :One child has been killed and three others injured as a mine left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, said a statement of provincial Police office released here Saturday.

An unexploded mine, which had been left over from past wars, exploded in Sarkhogan area of Shahjoy district on Friday, killing one child and injuring three others, the statement said.

A group of children from nomad families was playing next to a tractor in a field when they found a toy-like device and played with it. It suddenly exploded, killing one and injuring three others.

A similar blast claimed the lives of two children and injured

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

33 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

33 minutes ago
 UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

1 hour ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

2 hours ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.