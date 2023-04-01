Mine blast kills child, injures 3 others in S. Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AFGHANISTAN,April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :One child has been killed and three others injured as a mine left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, said a statement of provincial Police office released here Saturday.

An unexploded mine, which had been left over from past wars, exploded in Sarkhogan area of Shahjoy district on Friday, killing one child and injuring three others, the statement said.

A group of children from nomad families was playing next to a tractor in a field when they found a toy-like device and played with it. It suddenly exploded, killing one and injuring three others.

A similar blast claimed the lives of two children and injured