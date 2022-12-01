UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Municipal, Rural Affairs And Housing Meets With Korean Minister Of Lands, Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

RIYADH, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Riyadh, November 30, 2022, SPA -- Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail has met with Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as part of the Asian tour that he started with the Korean capital Seoul.

The two sides discussed the frameworks for enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the municipal, housing and smart city sectors, the importance of activating the executive program, and the exchange of experiences in a way that serves the two countries and realizes the aspirations of their two friendly peoples for what they enjoy of natural and technical resources and great human potential that made them among countries with high growth rates.

Al-Hogail praised the remarkable development of relations between the two friendly countries and cooperation that covers all fields, in addition to the benefits that reflected on establishing strategic alliances and partnerships between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Al-Hogail and the Korean minister inaugurated the first Saudi-Korean Housing Cooperation Forum.

Al-Hogail added that the wise leadership's efforts in this stage is focused on improving the efficiency of the government role, in addition to developing the social responsibility spirit, while at the foreign level, cooperation with friendly countries is at its best to develop and diversify the economy's resources and enhance employment opportunities.

He also expressed hope that the first Saudi-Korean Housing Cooperation Forum will help both sides develop a common understanding of the national vision, government policies, infrastructure and municipal projects.

Also, Undersecretary of the Ministry's Digital Transformation Eng. Ali Rajhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Real Estate Development Abdulrahman Al-Tawil and Deputy CEO of the National Housing Company Rayyan Al-Aqel, reviewed Saudi experiences in housing, municipal, smart cities and digital transformation sectors, and the latest achievements of the ministry in these fields.

