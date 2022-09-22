UrduPoint.com

Missing Ecuadoran Lawyer Found Murdered: Government

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Missing Ecuadoran lawyer found murdered: government

Quito, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A 34-year-old lawyer was found murdered in Ecuador 10 days after going missing, the government said Wednesday, lamenting the latest femicide in a country plagued by gender-based killings.

The body of Maria Belen Bernal was found on a hill some five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Quito police training school where she went missing on September 11 during a visit to her husband there, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said on Twitter.

"I deeply regret her death, a femicide that will not go unpunished," Carrillo said.

President Guillermo Lasso, also on Twitter, vowed that Belen's "femicide will not go unpunished and all those responsible will be subject to the law.

" Bernal disappeared after entering the police college to visit her husband, Lieutenant German Caceres, who worked there, according to her family.

Two days after she was reported missing, Caceres also disappeared, sparking a manhunt and his dismissal from his job.

According to the prosecutor's office, at least 573 femicides have been registered in Ecuador's population of 17.7 million since 2014.

On Monday, a prosecutor investigating hate crimes and femicide was himself murdered outside the Ecuadoran public prosecutor's office in Guayaquil, authorities said.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Twitter German Visit Job Belen Quito Guayaquil Ecuador September Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

9 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

10 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

11 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

11 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.