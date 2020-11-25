More than three months after crash, Jakobsen rides again

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen said on Tuesday that he was riding for the first time since his horror crash in the Tour of Poland at the beginning of August.

"Back on the bike", he tweeted. "It has been quite a journey so far.

" The 24-year-old Jakobsen spent two days in a coma and required facial reconstruction surgery after he was thrown into and over barriers at the finish of the opening stage of the race in Katowice.

He was racing elbow-to-elbow with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen at 80 km/h (50mph) before the latter veered suddenly to the right, squeezing Jakobsen into the security wall.

Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

On November 11, the International Cycling Union banned Groenewegen for nine months.

In his tweet, Jakobsen thanked "all the medical specialists that have helped me along the way".