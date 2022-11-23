Morocco v Croatia World Cup starting line-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday (kick-off 1000 GMT): Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Walid Regragui Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric Coach: Zlatko Dalic Referee: Fernando Andres Rapallini (ARG)