Musical function mesmerized audience in concluding ceremony of Qalandar Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A musical ceremony was held on the last day of 772th annual Urs of Lal Shabaz Qalandar.

Qalandri Dhamal of Famous Singers Shaman Ali Miraali and Taj Mastani enthralled the audience while Zamin Ali, Manzoor Sakhirani, Sumera Ali, Saba Sahar and Rajib Faqir were also applauded for their fabulous performances.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ali Zulfiqar Memon distributed Shahbaz awards and Shahbaz Shield awards to singers and different personalities including, Rajab Faqeer who received the award of the best singer.

Secretary Shahbaz Mela Committee and Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Muhammad Ali Gopang, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Sehwan Dr. Moin uddin Siddiqui, DSP Sehwan Ali Mujtaba Dharejo, officers of district and notables attended the musical ceremony.