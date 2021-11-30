Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial: source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a source close to the case told AFP.

The court, which had been due to rule on her trial for incitement against the military, which carries a three-year jail term, adjourned the verdict date "until December 6," said the source.