N. Korean Leader Inspects New Submarine As Talks With US Stall

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:20 AM

N. Korean leader inspects new submarine as talks with US stall

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a new submarine, paying special attention to its combat weapons systems, a week after the nuclear-armed state warned looming military drills in the South could derail nuclear talks with Washington.

The submarine will be deployed to the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the North's official KCNA news agency said, without disclosing its specifications or the location of the inspection.

"The Supreme Leader learned in detail about its operational and tactical data and combat weapon systems," KCNA said.

The inspection comes a week after Pyongyang warned next month's US-South Korea military drills "will affect" proposed working-level nuclear talks with Washington that Kim and President Trump agreed to pursue during an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas on June 30.

But no meetings between the two sides have taken place since then.

There are close to 30,000 US troops stationed in South Korea and their annual drills with tens of thousands of South Korean soldiers have always infuriated the North -- with Pyongyang slamming the manoeuvres as rehearsals for invasion.

The North in the past week condemned the upcoming military exercise as "blatant pressure" on Pyongyang and a "violation of the spirit" of the joint statement Trump and Kim signed at their historic meet in Singapore last year.

The criticisms came despite the drills being scaled down to facilitate dialogue with the North.

