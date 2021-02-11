NBA: Results And Standings
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Phoenix 125, Milwaukee 124 Chicago 129, New Orleans 116 Brooklyn 104, Indiana 94 LA Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 113 (OT) Denver 133, Cleveland 95 Memphis 130, Charlotte 114 Minnesota 112, LA Clippers 119 Washington 115, Toronto 137 Dallas 118, Atlanta 117 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 18 7 0.720 --- Milwaukee 16 9 0.640 2 Brooklyn 15 12 0.556 4 Boston 12 11 0.522 5 Indiana 12 13 0.480 6 Toronto 12 13 0.480 6 Charlotte 12 14 0.462 6 1/2 Atlanta 11 13 0.458 6 1/2 New York 11 15 0.
423 7 1/2 Chicago 10 14 0.417 7 1/2 Miami 10 14 0.417 7 1/2 Cleveland 10 16 0.385 8 1/2 Orlando 9 16 0.360 9 Washington 6 16 0.273 10 1/2 Detroit 6 18 0.250 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 20 5 0.800 --- LA Lakers 20 6 0.769 0 1/2 LA Clippers 18 8 0.692 2 1/2 Phoenix 15 9 0.625 4 1/2 Portland 13 10 0.565 6 San Antonio 14 11 0.560 6 Denver 13 11 0.542 6 1/2 Golden State 13 12 0.520 7 Sacramento 12 12 0.500 7 1/2 Memphis 10 10 0.500 7 1/2 Dallas 12 14 0.462 8 1/2 New Orleans 11 13 0.458 8 1/2 Houston 11 13 0.458 8 1/2Oklahoma City 10 14 0.417 9 1/2Minnesota 6 19 0.240 14