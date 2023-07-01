Nearly 82,000 Hajj pilgrims set to conclude sacred journey as month-long Post-Hajj Operation begins

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A month-long post-Hajj flight operation is set to commence on Sunday, ensuring a smooth and memorable conclusion for nearly 82,000 government hajj scheme pilgrims and facilitating their reunion with their families.

The airlines such as Pakistan International Airlines,(PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah on Sunday, July 2. Among them, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood will be travelling on one of the flights bound for Islamabad International Airport.

The three flights carrying 693 Hujjaj will reach Karachi, Faisalabad and Islamabad from Jeddah. The hajj flight operation from Jeddah to culminate on July 20.

Officials of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the airlines concerned will welcome the returning pilgrims, while five litres of Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

The departure of pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah will begin on July 2, he said, while the first Hajj flight operation from Madinah to Pakistan will start on July 5.

A total of 38,000 pilgrims will be sent to Madinah while the last Hajj flight from Madinah will reach home on August 2.