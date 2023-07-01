Open Menu

Nearly 82,000 Hajj Pilgrims Set To Conclude Sacred Journey As Month-long Post-Hajj Operation Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Nearly 82,000 Hajj pilgrims set to conclude sacred journey as month-long Post-Hajj Operation begins

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A month-long post-Hajj flight operation is set to commence on Sunday, ensuring a smooth and memorable conclusion for nearly 82,000 government hajj scheme pilgrims and facilitating their reunion with their families.

The airlines such as Pakistan International Airlines,(PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah on Sunday, July 2. Among them, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood will be travelling on one of the flights bound for Islamabad International Airport.

The three flights carrying 693 Hujjaj will reach Karachi, Faisalabad and Islamabad from Jeddah. The hajj flight operation from Jeddah to culminate on July 20.

Officials of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the airlines concerned will welcome the returning pilgrims, while five litres of Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

The departure of pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah will begin on July 2, he said, while the first Hajj flight operation from Madinah to Pakistan will start on July 5.

A total of 38,000 pilgrims will be sent to Madinah while the last Hajj flight from Madinah will reach home on August 2.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Hajj Jeddah Saudi Makkah Air Blue July August Sunday From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

8 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous