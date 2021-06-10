UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Extends Visas To Provide Certainty Amid COVID-19

Thu 10th June 2021

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Changes to onshore visas will provide employers and visa holders with more certainty, New Zealand Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said on Thursday.

Around 10,000 Working Holiday visas and Supplementary Seasonal Employment (SSE) work visas due to expire between June 21 and Dec. 31 will be extended for another six months to help manage ongoing labor shortages while New Zealand's COVID-19 border restrictions remain in place, Faafoi said in a statement.

SSE visa holders will also be given open work rights, allowing them to work in any sector, he said.

"This will provide employers with an assurance that they can continue to access the current onshore workforce to help fill roles," the minister said, adding, "It will also put the minds of visa holders at ease knowing they can stay and work in New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

"Faafoi said the government will continue to monitor the border and labor market situations and will extend these visas again if necessary.

Essential Skills work visas will not be extended again, but the duration of Essential Skills visas for jobs paid below the median wage will increase from six to 12 months taking them back to pre-COVID settings. The implementation of the stand-down period for these jobs will also be further postponed until July 2022, he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

