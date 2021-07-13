UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 18 New Cases Of COVID-19 At Border

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

New Zealand reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 at border

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 at the border, including five in recent returnees and 13 from the Viking Bay vessel.

The Ministry of Health reported confirmation of an additional 13 positive tests to COVID-19 for crew from the quarantined fishing vessel Viking Bay.

Two crew members had previously been reported as confirmed with the virus.

All 15 affected crew have now been transferred to an onshore quarantine facility in Wellington, said a ministry statement.

The other five new border cases came from the Philippines, Russia, Indonesia and Malaysia, and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Hamilton.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered and the number of active cases in New Zealand is 43. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,430, said the statement.

