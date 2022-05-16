New Zealand reports 7,061 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded five more deaths and 7,061 new community cases of COVID-19, slightly higher than last week with the rolling average up more than 200 from a week ago, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7,702.

Among the new community infections, 2,413 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 415 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 11 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,046,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is currently isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19, said New Zealand's border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31, two months earlier than planned, in a move to address the immediate skill shortages and speed up economic recovery from COVID-19.

