New Zealand reports 7,829 community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,829 community cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,519 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 395 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,323,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.