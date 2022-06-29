New Zealand Reports 7,829 Community Cases Of COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,829 community cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.
Among the new community infections, 2,519 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.
In addition, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.
Currently, 395 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units.
New Zealand has reported 1,323,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.