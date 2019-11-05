New Zealand win toss, bat in third England Twenty20

Nelson, New Zealand, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the third Twenty20 international against England in Nelson on Tuesday, with the series locked at 1-1.

"It's a good surface, a touch on the dry side and hopefully the spinners will come into the play later on," New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said England won the toss for the first two matches, with Eoin Morgan choosing to bowl first with mixed results, winning game one by seven wickets and losing the second by 21 runs.

Morgan admitted he was not concerned about losing the toss for the first time in the five-match series "because I didn't know what I was going to do.

" England have made two changes with Tom Banton in for opener Jonny Bairstow and Matt Parkinson replacing Chris Jordan.

The one change in the New Zealand line-up sees Blair Tickner getting a start ahead of Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Siefert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson Blair Tickner.

England: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson.

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)