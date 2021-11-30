NFL: Results And Standings
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Seattle 15 Washington 17 Sunday Carolina 10 Miami 33 Atlanta 21 Jacksonville 14 N.Y.
Jets 21 Houston 14 Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Giants 13 Pittsburgh 10 Cincinnati 41 Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 31 Tennessee 13 New England 36 L.A. Chargers 13 Denver 28 L.A. Rams 28 Green Bay 36 Minnesota 26 San Francisco 34 Cleveland 10 Baltimore 16 Thursday Chicago 16 Detroit 14 Las Vegas 36 Dallas 33 (OT) Buffalo 31 Saints 6 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y.
Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334 North Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .
500 224 267 South Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283 West Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 L.A.
Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 National Football Conference East Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 N.Y.
Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 North Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289 South Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 -103 New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 West Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226