UrduPoint.com

NGO Ships Rescue Over 400 People From Mediterranean

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:30 PM

NGO ships rescue over 400 people from Mediterranean

Marseille, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Three NGOs said Sunday that they rescued more than 400 people trying to cross the Mediterranean overnight after their boat ran into trouble.

The NGOs -- SOS Mediterranee, Sea-Watch and ResQship -- said that their rescue ships, the Ocean Viking, Sea-Watch 3 and Nadir, had picked up the migrants after their "large wooden boat" had begun to take on water.

"All night until the early morning, together with @seawatch_intl & @resqship_int, we were engaged in the critical rescue of ~400 people," SOS Mediterranee tweeted.

"Survivors are now receiving care on #OceanViking & #SeaWatch3." It was the fifth rescue operation by Ocean Viking since Saturday and the ship now has "449 survivors onboard in total", the NGO said.

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration, at least 1,146 people died in the first six months of this year as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

SOS Mediterranee said it has rescued more than 30,000 people since February 2016.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Europe Died Somali Shilling February Sunday 2016 All

Recent Stories

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

41 minutes ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.