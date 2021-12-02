UrduPoint.com

Nigeria, Ghana Confirm Omicron Variant Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:41 AM

Nigeria, Ghana confirm Omicron variant cases

Abuja, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, on Wednesday confirmed its first cases of the new Covid-19 variant, saying it had been found among three passengers who had travelled to South Africa.

West African neighbour Ghana also said it had recorded the new Omicron variant, tracing cases to Nigeria and South Africa.

Cases of Omicron have been detected in numerous countries since the strain was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in South Africa last week, prompting border closures and travel restrictions.

Nigeria's announcement came as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Abuja during a West African tour where he called for solidarity against "counter-productive" travel bans.

"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria's first cases of the B.

1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant," said the head of Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa.

Contact tracing and "follow up to ensure isolation... have commenced," Adetifa said.

"Omicron is widespread globally... Therefore, it is a matter of when, not if, we will identify more cases," he said.

Ghana's director-general of health services, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said its cases had been detected at Accra's international airport, mainly coming from South Africa and Nigeria.

"The good thing is that in the community test done so far, we have not seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana," he said at the launch of a vaccine campaign.

"But the danger is that if someone has the Omicron, and it is incubating, it will not be found at the airport."

Related Topics

Africa World Accra Abuja South Africa Ghana Nigeria Border From Airport

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.