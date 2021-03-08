Nine COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sunday saw nine COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

There were 183 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,175 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease