UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Nine COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sunday saw nine COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

There were 183 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,175 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease

Related Topics

China Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

22 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

17 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

17 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

18 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey gives 10M+ COVID-19 vaccine jabs nationwide ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.