"No Politics": Iran And USA Fans Mix At World Cup Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

"No politics": Iran and USA fans mix at World Cup game

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :US and Iranian fans mingled on metro trains and buses for the journey to the World Cup match between the two geopolitical foes in Doha on Tuesday.

If there was one thing they had in common, it was the view that for one game at least there should be "no politics." Crowds with the stars and Stripes and the red, green and white colours of Iran's flag mixed together as they entered the Al Thumama Stadium for the match which both teams need to win if they are to progress to the knockout phase of football's global showpiece.

Iran's team have been under intense scrutiny in Qatar, their players watched for signs they are or are not showing support for mass anti-government demonstrations back home.

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.

Al Curtis from Chicago said he had made an effort to speak to Iranian fans. "The whole world sympathises with them but we have to win this game," he said.

"I asked them about the protests and it sounds quite grim."Seyed Mohammed, a 31-year-old Iranian who lives in Qatar, said: "I can't deny it, this is a special and very sensitive match.

"I don't want to get into politics but it's true that given the events in Iran, a victory would bring joy to the people."

