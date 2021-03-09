UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean In Malaysia Loses Final Appeal Against US Extradition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

North Korean in Malaysia loses final appeal against US extradition

Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A North Korean man is set to be extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges in the United States after losing a final legal challenge on Tuesday.

Mun Chol Myong, who has lived in the Southeast Asian country for a decade with his family, was arrested in 2019 following the extradition request from Washington.

He denies FBI claims that he led a criminal group that violated sanctions by supplying prohibited items to North Korea and laundered funds through front companies.

Mun challenged the move to extradite him, with his lawyers arguing he was an innocent man caught in the middle of diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

But the country's top court rejected his final appeal, saying all requirements under the extradition agreement between the United States and Malaysia had been met.

Prosecutor Mohamad Dusuki Mokhtar earlier told the court that it was the government's "duty to facilitate the extradition".

Related Topics

Washington Lawyers Man Pyongyang United States North Korea Malaysia Money Criminals FBI 2019 Family All From Government Agreement Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

20 minutes ago

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Di ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.