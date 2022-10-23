UrduPoint.com

Ogier Takes 55th Career Rally Win In Catalunya

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Ogier takes 55th career rally win in Catalunya

Salou, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier claimed his 55th career victory with the Rally of Catalunya on Sunday as this season's overall winner Kalle Rovanpera finished third.

Frenchman Ogier, 38, who claimed the last of his drivers' championships successes last year, has chosen to compete in just five of this season's 13 rallies.

He edged Belgian Thierry Nevuille by 16.4sec in second and Finn Rovanpera, who won the world title earlier this month in New Zealand, was 34.5sec slower.

Ogier, who was in the car alongside co-driver Benjamin Veillas, continues to trail compatriot Sebastien Loeb's record of 80 wins.

The combined performances of Ogier and Rovanpera helped Toyota to the manufacturers' title before the final rally of the season in Japan which starts on November 10.

"It's Benji's first win so I am very happy for him," Ogier said.

"It's fantastic to get this win because it was an important weekend for the team.

"It's not always easy to achieve such results and this season has been very dominant, so congratulations to Toyota," he added.

Race standings 1. Sebastien Ogier-Benjamin Veillas (FRA/Toyota) 2 hr 44 min 43 sec, 2.

Thierry Neuville-Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) at 16.4, 3. Kalle Rovanpera-Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) at 34.5, 4. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) at 44.0, 5. Dani Sordo-Candido Carrera (ESP/Hyundai) at 1:16.5, 6. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) at 1:51.1, 7. Takamoto Katsuta-Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) at 2:19.1, 8. Adrien Fourmaux-Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport Ford) at 2:38.4, 9. Craig Breen-Paul Nagle (IRL/M-Sport Ford) at 2:43.0, 10. Pierre-Louis Loubet-Vincent Landais (FRA/M-Sport Ford) at 3:25.1, 11. Teemu Suninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN/Hyundai) at 9:45.7 Stage winners Rovanpera (SS1, SS2, SS6, SS7), Ogier (SS3, SS5, SS8, SS10, SS12, SS13, SS18, SS19), Neuville (SS4, SS9, SS17), Sordo 2 (SS14, SS16), Tanak (SS15) Drivers' championship standings1. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 255 points - champion, 2. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) 187 3. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 166, 4. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 124, 5. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota) 106, 6. Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 85, 7. Craig Breen (IRL/Ford) 79, 8. Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 60, 9. Esapekka Lappi (FIN/Toyota) 58, 10. Gus Greensmith (GBR/Ford) 36, 11. Sebastien Loeb (FRA/Ford) 35, 12. Oliver Solberg (SWE/Hyundai) 33, 13. Pierre-Louis Loubet (FRA/Ford) 31

Related Topics

World Car Craig Japan November Sunday Toyota Ford New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.