Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon, Targets Olympics

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's agent said in an email.

"She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

