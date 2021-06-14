UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Plant Species Recorded On China's Xisha Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Over 500 plant species recorded on China's Xisha Islands

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 500 species of plants have been recorded in China's Xisha Islands, a recent campaign to put name tags on the plants found out.

The name-tagging project covers plants on over ten islands and reefs in Xisha Islands, including Jinqing Island, Zhaoshu Island, and Ganquan Island, said the Hainan provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.

Since its establishment in 2012, the government of Sansha has introduced a large variety of high-value ornamental plants, which have significantly improved the local ecological and living environment.

Chen Xiaojing, deputy director of the department, said the name-tagging project is of great importance to the science education of the residents on the islands and can also help promote the city's landscaping work.

Related Topics

Education China Government Housing

Recent Stories

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

6 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

12 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED6.5 million of Zakat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.