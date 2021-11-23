Pakistan and Palau, a Pacific island state, establish diplomatic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) ::Pakistan and Palau, a Pacific Island country, Monday formally established diplomatic relations, pledging to collaborate in various fields of mutual interest.

The agreement to established diplomatic ties was signed at a solemn ceremony by Ambassador Munir Akram, representing Pakistan, and Ambassador Ilana Seid, representing Palau, at the Pakistani Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Marking the historic occasion, the two envoys expressed their confidence that with the establishment of the diplomatic relations, new vistas of cooperation between the two countries will open up in various fields, including political, trade, economic, cultural and education as well as other areas of mutual interest.

They also expressed satisfaction over the existing warm and cordial ties between the two nations at the UN and other multilateral forums, and resolved to further solidify these ties by diversifying the existing areas of cooperation.

The Republic of Palau, consisting of some 340 coral and volcanic islands, is perched on the Kyushu-Palau Ridge in the western Pacific Ocean. It was a member of the UN Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, which was established in 1947. The Republic of Palau officially became a sovereign state on October 1, 1994.

Both Pakistan and Palau are members of the Asia Pacific Group. The move to diplomatic relations will help them to work jointly in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at promoting global development and prosperity.

The two ambassadors jointly informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, about the establishment of Pakistan-Palau diplomatic relations.