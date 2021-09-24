UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Further Solidify Political, Economic Ties With Finland: FM

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan committed to further solidify political, economic ties with Finland: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed Pakistan's resolve to further solidify its political and economic ties with Finland.

He added that reopening of the Finnish Embassy in Islamabad would further facilitate trade relations as well as promotion of people-to-people contacts.

The Foreign Minister said this during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto held here on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Finland.

He felicitated Foreign Minister Haavisto on the completion of seven decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the importance of exchanging high-level visits, Foreign Minister Qureshi invited Foreign Minister Haavisto to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He also briefed the Foreign Minister of Finland on Pakistan's perspective regarding developments in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister stressed on the need to promote lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan through active and sustained engagement of the international community to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and their long-term socio-economic development.

He shared with his Finnish counterpart a Dossier documenting India's grave violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Visit Jammu Finland

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.