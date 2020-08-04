Pakistan stands with Kashmiris at all forums: Faiz Ullah Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs said on Tuesday said that Pakistani nation will always stand with Kashmiri people at all forums for their freedom and right of self-determination.

Talking to APP, he said that India imposed "Ghasbana Qabza" on Kashmir but it cannot crush Kashmiris or their struggle for their rights for long. He said that entire Pakistani nation stands united against Indian Military siege in Kashmir valley,saying, "We will observe August 05 as "Youm-Istehsal" across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren".

He strongly condemned Indian act of August 05, 2019 and said that Modi government was trying to alter demographic majority of Kashmiri people by massacre of Muslims in the valley and encouraging outsiders buy properties there.

He said that India introduced RSS 'Ghundas' with the support of military in Kashmir so that they could curb and kill Kashmiri Muslims on a large scale.

He stressed that Modi government should remember that entire Muslim Ummah supported Kashmiris genuine stance for their right of self determination, adding Kashmiri people will get freedom in the near future.