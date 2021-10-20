UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Steps To Offset Threats To Regional And International Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Pakistan urges steps to offset threats to regional and international security

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Reaffirming that international peace and security depended on stability at the regional levels, Pakistan has called for preservation of balance in the defence capabilities of states at lowest level of armaments and military forces.

Speaking in a thematic debate in the General Assembly's First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also underscored the special responsibility of states with larger military capabilities in promoting agreements for regional security and undiminished security for all.

Pakistan, he said, has continued to advance these principles and proposed bilateral or regional initiatives that build confidence, reduce risks, and conform to the cardinal principle of equal and undiminished security for all.

In this regard, Ambassador Hashmi, who is Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN offices in Geneva, drew attention to new technologies inducting new levels of sophistication to the existing weapons and their means of delivery.

Emerging technologies are outpacing existing norms on Earth, in outer space and in the cyberdomain, the Pakistani envoy said. They afford new means of waging war, he added, cautioning that some troubling developments increase the prospect of symmetric and asymmetric responses.

Noting that Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) and cyberweapons represent substantial risk, Ambassador Hashmi warned that, faced with possibility of being overwhelmed by LAWS, states possessing weapons of mass destruction will be reluctant to give them up, while other States will seek to acquire them.

Given such dangers for regional and global safety, he said the international community must develop commensurate norms, rules and laws to control and regulate them in all their dimensions.

"The risks and dangers are too grave to be ignored," the Pakistani envoy warned.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations Geneva All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

36 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

7 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

7 hours ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

9 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

10 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.