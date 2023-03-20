UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Ship Carrying Humanitarian Aid Arrives At Turkish Port

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid arrives at Turkish port

MERSIN, Türkiye (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) –:The first Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims arrived at Türkiye's southern Mersin International Port on Monday.

The ship belonging to the Pakistani navy set off with a ceremony held at the Karachi Port on Feb. 28.

The military ship carrying 22,000 blankets, 1,800 winter tents, and various support materials was welcomed by Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid and other officials.

"Of course Türkiye and Pakistan have diplomatic relations, but beyond that, there are fraternal relations, and these fraternal relations are deepening and developing day by day. We are experiencing an example here today," Pehlivan said.

Stressing that Türkiye is trying to heal the wounds of the devastating earthquake, he said the aid from brotherly and friendly countries such as Pakistan made them very happy.

The solidarity in difficult times is unforgettable and will be remembered with kindness, he added.

Pehlivan said that the second aid ship is expected to arrive in Mersin on March 23.

"We are not friends, we are brothers. We believe that every problem of Türkiye is also a problem of Pakistan. The hearts of Turks beat with Pakistan and the hearts of Pakistanis with Türkiye," Junaid said.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that the death toll had risen to over 49,500, including more than 6,800 foreign nationals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Governor Syria Elazig Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana March From Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

17 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

55 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

56 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.