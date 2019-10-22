UrduPoint.com
Paris Reveals Golden Marianne Logo For 2024 Olympics

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The logo for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, depicting the Olympic flame within a gold medal, was unveiled in host city Paris on Monday.

The circular design with Paris 2024 in the art deco style which was in vogue in 1924 when Paris last hosted the Games, also incorporates the lips and outline of Marianne, the personification of the French Republic since the revolution in 1789.

"It is made up of three symbols, both simple and powerful," the organisers said in a statement.

"The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France.

"These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games." The golden Marianne marks a break from the colourful Eiffel Tower '24' logo used for the bid campaign.

Organisers called it "a new phase" in the project where the objective was no longer the bid but the promotion of the Games themselves to the public and potential sponsors.

"For the first time in the history of the Games, our emblem will be common to the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games," said organisers.

"Because we are taking on both challenges with the same passion, the same determination, the same ambition.

"Through this artistry, the emblem honours French culture and creativity.

"It expresses the pride of a country which will welcome the world in 2024, to its capital city, Paris."Parisians got their first glimpse of the logo when it was flashed up on the outside of the French capital's iconic Grand Rex cinema.

