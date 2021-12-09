UrduPoint.com

Pfizer/BioNTech Says Three Doses 'effective' Against Omicron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Pfizer/BioNTech says three doses 'effective' against Omicron

Frankfurt, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Two doses of the BioNTech and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may not be enough to protect against the Omicron strain, the companies warned Wednesday, but they stressed it was "still effective" after a third jab.

The companies' news was called reassuring by experts, and came as the first independent data from labs around the world emerged, suggesting that the new variant is better at evading vaccine-trained immunity than those before it.

In preliminary results published on Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine "is still effective in preventing Covid-19, also against Omicron, if it has been administered three times".

But they warned that "the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses." According to early laboratory research using blood serum from vaccinated people, a booster third dose generated around the same level of antibodies against Omicron as is seen after a second dose with the initial strain.

Blood samples from around 20 people who had received two doses of the current vaccine showed on average a 25-fold reduction in neutralising antibodies compared to the early strain of the virus, the companies said.

But they added that another part of the immune response -- from T cells -- were probably still effective against the variant, adding that "vaccinated individuals may still be protected against severe forms of the disease".

Their results have not been peer reviewed.

"We still need to be very measured and take a wait and see approach, but I think what we do have is at least encouraging," Virologist Angela Rasmussen of Canada's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization told AFP.

"Boosters will definitely be helpful in keeping the rate of Omicron breakthrough slower," she added.

Related Topics

World Canada Immunity Same May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

21 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

18 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Int ..

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Interim in Lebanon After Scandal ..

18 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor S ..

UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor Scholz

18 minutes ago
 Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Uk ..

Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.