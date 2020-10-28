UrduPoint.com
Philadelphia Fears More Unrest After Police Kill Black Man

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Philadelphia fears more unrest after police kill Black man

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Philadelphia police geared up for another night of unrest Tuesday after officers shot dead a Black man holding a knife in the latest police killing to spark anger in America, just a week before the election.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to streets late Monday, with riot police pushing them back with shields and batons following the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, whose family said he suffered mental health issues.

More than 90 arrests were made during a night of sporadic riots and looting in the city, and 30 police officers were injured, including one whose leg was broken when hit by a truck.

"For today, and this evening, we anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters.

"As such we will be taking additional steps to ensure order," including increasing police presence at key locations and deploying the looting response team, she added.

The US has seen a wave of protests and rioting since the police killing of George Floyd in May in Minnesota, when an officer was filmed pressing his knee to handcuffed Floyd's neck until he went limp.

Many of the protests have accused the police of racism and brutality, but President Donald Trump has focused on the unrest to bolster his claims to be the "law-and-order" candidate in his election battle against Joe Biden.

The Democratic challenger and his running mate Kamala Harris said in a statement that their "hearts are broken" for Wallace's family.

But they also called on demonstrators to protest peacefully.

"No amount of anger at the very real injustices in our society excuses violence," they said.

"Looting is not a protest, it is a crime. It draws attention away from the real tragedy of a life cut short," Biden and Harris added.

Local media reported that two officers shot Wallace around 4:00 PM (2000 GMT) on Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the knife as his mother tried to restrain him.

Phone video of the killing posted on social media showed Wallace push his mother away and then walk towards the police.

"Put the knife down," one of the officers shouted in the video, which panned away as officers opened fire.

