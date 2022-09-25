UrduPoint.com

Philippines Braces For Super Typhoon, Coastal Villagers To Evacuate

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Philippines braces for super typhoon, coastal villagers to evacuate

MANILA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippines is bracing for super typhoon Noru as the state weather bureau has raised the alert levels in Metro Manila and several areas on Luzon island, warning the cyclone could bring heavy rains and "severe" winds.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Noru reached a super typhoon at dawn on Sunday "after a period of explosive intensification of 90 kilometers per hour in 24 hours." Noru, the 11th cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, was spotted 175 kilometers east of Quezon province, south of Manila, on Sunday morning. The cyclone was blowing westward at 20 kilometers per hour, packing 195 kilometers per hour winds and gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour.

"Noru is expected to continue intensifying and may make landfall at or near a peak intensity of 185 - 205 kilometers per hour. It will track generally west-southwestward or westward in the next six to 12 hours, then westward or northwestward for the remainder of the day," the bureau said.

It added that Noru will likely land Sunday night in Quezon province or the southern portion of Aurora province. However, it floated the possibility that Noru will make an early landfall in Quezon province on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities urged coastal and landslide-prone residents to evacuate safely as the typhoon approached. "There is a very high risk of storm surge more than 3 meters in height in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas," the bureau warned.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is among the most disaster-prone countries globally. Nearly three-fourths of the country's population is vulnerable to multiple natural hazards.

In recent years, the archipelagic country has been hit by several major disasters, including super typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed over 7,000.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Fire Metro Alert Manila Aurora Philippines May Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

14 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

14 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

14 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.