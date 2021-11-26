Philippines suspends flights from countries with new Covid-19 variant: govt

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines on Friday suspended flights from countries with cases of a new coronavirus variant that was first detected in South Africa, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said.

"(T)he temporary suspension of inbound international flights from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with local cases or with the likelihood of occurrences of the B.

1.1.529 variant... shall take effect immediately," spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.