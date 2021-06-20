UrduPoint.com
PIA Special Plane Transports 1.55 Million Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine To Islamabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

PIA special plane transports 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s flight PK-6852 transported 1.55million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Sunday.

The national flag carrier through its special flights has already airlifted one million Covid-19 vaccine procured from China to Pakistan this month, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

The government has run a massive vaccination drive across the country to achieve the target of providing 70 million doses of vaccines aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, over 10 million people have been vaccinated.

It may be mentioned that Pakistani health authorities had launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down.

Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots for people aged 30 or over.

Islamabad received the first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 01, this year.

