UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA's Special Flight With 245 Pakistani Passengers On Board To Arrive In Chengdu On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

PIA's special flight with 245 Pakistani passengers on board to arrive in Chengdu on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) ::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight with around 245 Pakistani passengers on board will arrive at Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan province on Friday.

In view of the disruption in commercial flight operations, it will be eleventh special flight of the national flag carrier to transport Pakistani nationals from Islamabad to China, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said on Wednesday.

He said the most of the passengers include officials, businessmen, traders and the spouses of the Chinese nationals in China.

He informed that the PIA will run four special flights in a period of one month to bring Pakistani passengers from Islamabad to Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan Province.

"After the flight to be arrived on Friday, next special flights will land in Chengdu on November 10, November 27, and December 7 respectively," he added.

Qadir Bux Sangi said that all the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities.

Under the Chinese government rules, all the passengers of the special flight will undergo to PCR testing and quarantine in the government supervised facilities as part of efforts to quell the spread of Covid-19.

Responding to a question, he said that the national flag carrier was in negotiations with the Chinese authorities for the resumption of regular flights from Islamabad to Beijing to facilitate Pakistani passengers travelling on this very important route.

He hoped that the PIA would soon get permission for its regular flights from Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that PIA started special flight operation in May this year when a special flight PIA-8872 airlifted 274 returning Pakistani students from Wuhan and Hubei province to Pakistan.

A special unit of Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Consulates Generals' officers has been constituted to liaison with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalizing the arrangements of flight operations.

Special arrangements are made with help of the Chinese government and relevant authorities during special flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all Pakistani passengers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Wuhan Chengdu Beijing May November December All From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Mubasir, Shehzad all-round show secure wins for No ..

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are committed to deve ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 825 new cases of ..

27 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council presents solidarity with Kash ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.