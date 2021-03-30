UrduPoint.com
PM Approves Historic Development Package For Gilgit Baltistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approving the historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan said the development of GB was among the priorities of the present government.

The development package was approved in a high-level meeting held here regarding the development of Gilgit Baltistan and was presided over by the prime minister, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Finance Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and other senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister said there was a need to exploit the huge potential of tourism that existed in Gilgit Baltistan.

He directed the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan to give special attention to the promotion of tourism and protection of environment.

The projects in various sectors will not only herald a new chapter of development and progress in Gilgit Baltistan but will also help address the problems of the area and create numerous employment opportunities.

