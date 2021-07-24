UrduPoint.com
PM Urges Nation To Fully Participate In Greening Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

PM urges nation to fully participate in greening Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again urged the nation to fully participate in government's monsoon tree plantation drive, turning Pakistan into a green country.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted a combo of pictures in which he was seen planting a pine tree in Nathia Gali.

"Planting pine trees in Nathia (Gali) as part of our monsoon tree plantation campaign. I want our whole nation to participate in the greening of Pakistan," the prime minister posted.

In his previous tweets, on different occasions, the prime minister had been consistently motivating the people, especially youth, to actively take part in the country's biggest tree plantation campaign.

He also made references to the monsoon tree plantation drive in the country under his government's much ambitious Ten billion Tree Tsunami project and Green and Clean Pakistan initiative.

"I want all Pakistanis, esp (especially) our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do," the prime minister had said in one of his previous posts on popular social media platform.

"And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive - the biggest in Pakistan's history," he further added in a related tweet.

In another past tweet, he had expressed his strong resolve to leave 'a clean and green Pakistan for future generations' of the country.

The prime minister had also posted pictures and video clips of swaths of land in Matta Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Bhakkar etc; converted into green chunks of land owing to the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean, Green Pakistan campaigns.

"The greening of Pakistan is meant for future generations," he maintained in one of his July 20th twitter post.

