UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Welcomes KSA Peace Initiative With Iran

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

PM welcomes KSA peace initiative with Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiative for peace with Iran and expressed the confidence that it would strengthen the Muslim Ummah.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend. This peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah".

The prime minister also tagged a BBC story with his tweet titled "Saudi Arabia's crown prince seeks good relations with Iran".

The news story is based upon an interview of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Al Arabiya tv, in which the Saudi prince said that they wanted "good relations" with Iran.

Pakistan has already offered to mediate between the two countries.

In an interview with Aljazeera last year, the prime minister had stated that their mediation efforts had de-escalated tensions in the region.

Last year, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had undertaken a visit to Tehran and Riyadh.

During his visit, the foreign minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation, stressed the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscored the importance to defuse tensions and the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

According to a statement of the foreign office issued after his visit, Pakistan's extended its readiness to support all efforts that could facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Twitter Riyadh Visit Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Muslim TV All

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

18 minutes ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

2 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

2 hours ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.