UrduPoint.com

PM's Task Force To Organize Visits For Gandara Tourism Promotion: Dr Ramesh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PM's Task Force to organize visits for Gandara tourism promotion: Dr Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State, Chairman for Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Tuesday decided to arrange a series of visits every Wednesday to promote sacred sites and monuments built during the Gandara era.

PM's Task Force would organize its first visit to Buddha archaeological sites and caves in Shah Allah Ditta, D-12 here on Wednesday.

The delegation including officials, art lovers, media men, and other dignitaries would attend the event, said a news release.

Ramesh Kumar further said it is the foremost priority of the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to promote Gandhara tourism in the country.

Visualizing the immense potential in tourism around Gandhara civilization, the Prime Minister Task Force is making all-out efforts to promote Gandhara tourism in the country, under the chairmanship of Dr Ramesh Kumar.

Pakistan is home to a multitude of heritage sites, monuments and historic buildings which demonstrates the diverse layers of history of this region.

The rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan is an iconic phenomenon in the entire world as Gandhara art is a great and major attraction for Buddhists from all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Visit Media Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

1 minute ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

16 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

19 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

19 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

19 minutes ago
 MoF issues new decisions on tax grouping, interest ..

MoF issues new decisions on tax grouping, interest capping and unincorporated pa ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.