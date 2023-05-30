ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State, Chairman for Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Tuesday decided to arrange a series of visits every Wednesday to promote sacred sites and monuments built during the Gandara era.

PM's Task Force would organize its first visit to Buddha archaeological sites and caves in Shah Allah Ditta, D-12 here on Wednesday.

The delegation including officials, art lovers, media men, and other dignitaries would attend the event, said a news release.

Ramesh Kumar further said it is the foremost priority of the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to promote Gandhara tourism in the country.

Visualizing the immense potential in tourism around Gandhara civilization, the Prime Minister Task Force is making all-out efforts to promote Gandhara tourism in the country, under the chairmanship of Dr Ramesh Kumar.

Pakistan is home to a multitude of heritage sites, monuments and historic buildings which demonstrates the diverse layers of history of this region.

The rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan is an iconic phenomenon in the entire world as Gandhara art is a great and major attraction for Buddhists from all over the world.