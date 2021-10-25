UrduPoint.com

Poland Boosts Belarus Border Force To 10,000 Soldiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Poland will increase to 10,000 the number of soldiers deployed to help border guards stop migrant crossings from Belarus, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

The announcement follows a series of incidents along the border in which large groups of migrants have tried to tear down a razor wire fence recently put up by Polish forces.

"We are increasing the number of soldiers to help the border guard service by 2,500. Soon, about 10,000 soldiers will be guarding the security of the border," he said on Twitter.

Thousands of migrants have crossed or tried to cross from Belarus since the summer.

Defence Minister Twitter Belarus Poland Border From

More Stories From Miscellaneous

