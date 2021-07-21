UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Killed In Iran Province Hit By Water Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police officer killed in Iran province hit by water protests

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :A police officer was killed by "rioters" in southwestern Iran, state media said Wednesday, following days of protests against water shortages in which at least one demonstrator has died.

The officer was shot dead in the port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, the official IRNA news agency said.

Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region and one of its wealthiest, but has been hit by a persistent drought that has led to protests over water shortages in several towns and cities since last week.

"During Tuesday night riots in Taleqani (a neighbourhood of Mahshahr) officers... were shot at from a rooftop," IRNA quoted acting county governor Fereydoun Bandari as saying.

"One officer was martyred and another injured in the leg."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Riots Police Governor Iran Water Drought Died Media From

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

3 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

4 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

5 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.