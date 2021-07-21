Police officer killed in Iran province hit by water protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :A police officer was killed by "rioters" in southwestern Iran, state media said Wednesday, following days of protests against water shortages in which at least one demonstrator has died.

The officer was shot dead in the port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, the official IRNA news agency said.

Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region and one of its wealthiest, but has been hit by a persistent drought that has led to protests over water shortages in several towns and cities since last week.

"During Tuesday night riots in Taleqani (a neighbourhood of Mahshahr) officers... were shot at from a rooftop," IRNA quoted acting county governor Fereydoun Bandari as saying.

"One officer was martyred and another injured in the leg."