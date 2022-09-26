Warsaw, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday hailed the Italian far-right's "great victory" after Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party came top in a general election.

"Great victory! Congratulations!" Morawiecki said on Facebook, using emojis to say that the two countries would be strong together.

Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the Brothers of Italy are both part of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

"I'm glad that a party from the ECR group is assuming responsibility for yet another European nation," tweeted PiS member and former premier Beata Szydlo.

Other Polish governing politicians highlighted the overlap between the two parties, including their emphasis on Catholic family values.

"The EU right is growing stronger... We will defeat the communists, leftism and the LGBT lobby -- everyone who is ruining our civilisation," Deputy Agriculture Minister Janusz Kowalski said on Twitter.