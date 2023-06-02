Polish president backtracks on 'Russian influence' panel

Warsaw, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday backtracked on a new law creating a body to probe "Russian influence" after critics, including the European Union and the United States, voiced concern.

Just days after signing the law, Duda said he would propose an amendment to prevent the committee from imposing harsh penalties on individuals it investigates, saying "this eliminates much of the controversy around" the legislation.

Poland -- a neighbour and staunch ally of Ukraine, which is battling a Russian invasion -- set up the committee to investigate citizens who may have succumbed to Russian influence.

Those found guilty could find themselves banned for 10 years from public positions relating to public finances and classified information, according to the legislation which Duda signed into law on Monday.

Critics argued that the measure, which the governing conservatives introduced just months before parliamentary elections, would be used to target opposition.

The European Union on Tuesday said it had "special concern" over the committee while the United States said the legislation "could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process".

Duda on Friday said that his amendment would do away with the penalties.

Instead, the committee would just issue a statement indicating that the person had succumbed to Russian influence and could not be guaranteed to properly work in the public interest.

Duda also said he would propose manning the committee with experts instead of lawmakers or senators.